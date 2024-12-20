Torn or damaged currency? Here’s how to replace old rupee notes in India

Damaged or torn rupee notes must be exchanged by banks under stipulated rules. An individual can exchange up to 20 notes worth ₹5,000 at once. If damaged notes are received from ATMs, a written complaint should be lodged with the bank.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 20, 2024, 5:06 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 20, 2024, 5:06 PM IST

Receiving damaged notes during transactions is common. Handling damaged rupee notes can be irritating and lead to financial loss. However, as per RBI rules, banks must exchange damaged notes. Learn how to exchange old or damaged notes without losing money.

article_image2

Damaged note exchange

As per RBI rules, banks must exchange damaged notes. Visit your nearest bank branch to exchange them; the bank cannot refuse this service. You can also visit an RBI office. However, there are limitations. An individual can exchange up to 20 notes worth Rs 5,000 at once.

article_image3

Old note exchange

If you submit more notes or exceed the limit, the bank may reject your request. Receiving damaged notes from ATMs is common. If you receive a torn note from an ATM, immediately lodge a written complaint with the bank.

article_image4

RBI Rules

Providing proof like the ATM receipt or bank SMS is advisable. The bank must exchange the damaged notes after verifying the details. If the bank fails to do so, complain to the RBI helpline for resolution.

article_image5

Damaged notes

Knowing these rules can prevent financial loss. Whether visiting a bank or handling ATM issues, exchanging old or torn notes becomes easier.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru man cheats 22 people of Rs 2 crore promising house lease through NoBroker app, absconds vkp

Bengaluru man cheats 22 people of Rs 2 crore promising house lease through NoBroker app, absconds

Outgoing Biden govt eases H-1B rules for US firms: What this means for Indians in 2025 AJR

Outgoing Biden govt eases H-1B rules for US firms: What this means for Indians in 2025

Indian Billionaires Ambani and Adani drop out of $100 billion club; Read vkp

Indian Billionaires Ambani and Adani drop out of $100 billion club; Read

Karnataka: Fake liquor racket busted in Mandya, Rs 20 lakh worth of alcohol seized vkp

Karnataka: Fake liquor racket busted in Mandya, Rs 20 lakh worth of alcohol seized

Maggi prices likely to rise after January 1 amid India-Switzerland trade dispute snt

Maggi prices likely to rise after January 1 amid India-Switzerland trade dispute

Recent Stories

PM Modi's popularity led BJP's win in Maharashtra, Haryana; Rahul's Constitutional narrative faltered: Survey snt

PM Modi's popularity led BJP's win in Maharashtra, Haryana; Rahul's Constitutional narrative faltered: Survey

Kerala: Sabarimala pilgrims' car overturns in Pathanamthitta, 1 dead and 3 seriously injured dmn

Kerala: Sabarimala pilgrims' car overturns in Pathanamthitta, 1 dead and 3 seriously injured

Deepika Padukone to Anushka Sharma: Bollywood celebs' children unique names & meanings

Deepika to Anushka: Bollywood celebs' children unique names & meanings

Sirius XM Stock Rises In Premarket After Berkshire Hathaway Uses Pullback To Boost Stake In Satellite Radio Company: Retail Cheers Move

Sirius XM Stock Rises In Premarket After Berkshire Hathaway Uses Pullback To Boost Stake In Satellite Radio Company: Retail Cheers Move

From Medininagar to IAS: Sulochana Meena's first attempt triumph AJR

From Medininagar to IAS: Sulochana Meena's first attempt triumph

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon