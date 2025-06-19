Top gainer today: Siemens Energy India surges 11% amid market weakness
Top Gainers Today: The stock market traded lower on June 19th. By 1 PM, the Sensex was down 61 points, while Nifty fell 25 points. Despite the decline, Siemens Energy's stock surged by 11%. Let's explore the top 10 gainers of the day.
| Published : Jun 19 2025, 02:05 PM
1 Min read
110
Image Credit : Gemini
1- Siemens Energy India Share Price Today
Up - 10.96%
Current Price - ₹2750
210
Image Credit : Freepik@Ting
2- Swiggy Share Price Today
Up - 2.68%
Current Price - ₹375
310
Image Credit : Gemini
3- Aegis Logistics Share Price Today
Up - 2.22%
Current Price - ₹791.70
410
Image Credit : rawpixel.com@freepik
4- Ramkrishna Forg Share Price Today
Up - 1.84%
Current Price - ₹642.95
510
Image Credit : DCStudio@freepik
5- Biocon Share Price Today
Up - 1.82%
Current Price - ₹348.25
610
Image Credit : Freepik
6- Eicher Motors Share Price Today
Up - 1.63%
Current Price - ₹5481.50
710
Image Credit : Gemini
7- Tata Consumer Share Price Today
Up - 1.41%
Current Price - ₹1080.30
810
Image Credit : Gemini
8- M&M Share Price Today
Up - 1.27%
Current Price - ₹3079.00
910
Image Credit : Gemini
9- Titan Company Share Price Today
Up - 1.03%
Current Price - ₹3503.40
1010
Image Credit : Gemini
10- Dr Reddys Share Price Today
Up - 1.02%
Current Price - ₹1326.70
(Disclaimer: Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Always consult a good expert before investing in any stock)
