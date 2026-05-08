SBI to Airtel: These 5 Stocks May Offer Strong Return Potential
The market is fragile owing to Middle East tensions. Sensex and Nifty remain in the negative. Don't worry—top broking company Axis Securities has selected several reputable equities that might yield tremendous rewards.
SBI
Bharti Airtel
Axis Securities
Bajaj Finance
5 Shares Including SBI and Airtel to Watch
With rising incomes, people are now preferring to buy premium goods. Axis Securities has set a target of ₹1,815 for LG Electronics. The share is currently trading at ₹1,513.60. The brokerage feels that after a recent correction, the stock's valuation has become quite attractive.
From here, the share could give a return of about 14%. Disclaimer: The information in this article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice. Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Before putting your money in any stock, please consult your financial advisor or a market expert.
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