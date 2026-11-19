Uday Kotak questions whether Indian companies are undervalued or lagging, noting that AI firm Anthropic's $1.5 trillion valuation exceeds the combined market capitalization of India's top 10 companies following its recent public offering.

Uday Kotak Questions India Gap Relative To Anthropic AI Valuations

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Indian companies may be undervalued or need to catch up with the changing global economic landscape, said Uday Kotak, Founder and Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, highlighting the gap between the valuations of global artificial intelligence companies and India's largest businesses. In a post on X, Kotak pointed to Anthropic, the US-based company behind AI chatbot Claude, which he said had reached a valuation of USD 1.5 trillion within around five years of its establishment. He noted that this was higher than the combined market capitalisation of India's top 10 companies.

“Anthropic, an AI company known for Claude, listed at a valuation of $ 1.5 trillion. It did not exist till ~ 5 years ago. This is more than the combined market cap of the top 10 Indian companies,” Kotak said. He further questioned India's position in the emerging business landscape, asking, “Are we undervalued, or do we need to catch up in the new world? Or both?”

Kotak's remarks came as Anthropic priced its initial public offering (IPO) at USD 83 per share, above its earlier expected range of USD 70-78. The company's shares are scheduled to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Thursday under the ticker symbol 'ANT'. According to the company's announcement, the offering comprises 980 million shares, including 956.35 million shares being sold by Anthropic and 23.65 million by existing shareholders. The offering is expected to close on November 20, subject to customary conditions. The IPO price places Anthropic's valuation above the USD 1.4 trillion level it had previously targeted. The final market capitalisation will depend on the total number of shares outstanding.

Founded in 2021, Anthropic develops the Claude family of AI models and has expanded its business around artificial intelligence tools, including coding applications. The company's public listing comes amid growing investor interest in AI businesses and highlights the scale of valuations being commanded by companies in the sector. Kotak's observation brings attention to the challenge for Indian businesses to build and scale globally competitive companies as AI reshapes the business landscape. (ANI)