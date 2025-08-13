Gold Price FALLS on August 13: Check 22k, 24k gold rates in your city
Gold prices saw a slight decrease today. Find out the current prices of 22 and 24 carat gold in various cities
1 Min read
Gold prices fluctuate daily. They've been rising for the past few months. Today, prices dipped slightly. Here's a quick look at gold rates in different cities.
Today's Gold Rates in Kolkata: 22 Carat - ₹9290/gram, 24 Carat - ₹10,135/gram. Yesterday's Rates: 22 Carat - ₹9295/gram, 24 Carat - ₹10,140/gram.
Chennai & Mumbai Gold Rates Today: 22 Carat - ₹9,294/gram, 24 Carat - ₹10,139/gram.
Delhi Gold Rates Today: 22 Carat - ₹9309/gram, 24 Carat - ₹10,154/gram. Bangalore: 22 Carat - ₹9294/gram, 24 Carat - ₹10,139/gram.
Ahmedabad Gold Rates Today: 22 Carat - ₹9299/gram, 24 Carat - ₹10,144/gram. Pune: 22 Carat - ₹9,294/gram, 24 Carat - ₹10,139/gram.
Hyderabad & Kerala Gold Rates Today: 22 Carat - ₹9294/gram, 24 Carat - ₹10,139/gram.
