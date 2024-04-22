Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    THESE are top 5 companies to work for in India

    First Published Apr 22, 2024, 1:53 PM IST

    Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has topped LinkedIn's latest ranking of companies to work for in India. Using exclusive data, the business and employment-focussed platform ranked the companies factoring in promotion rates and skill development among employees within each company. 

    article_image1

    According to LinkedIn's most recent list of Indian firms to work for, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is at the top. The business and employment-focused portal used proprietary data to rank the organizations, taking into account employee skill development and promotion rates within each organization. This year's rating gives priority to businesses dedicated to enhancing their workers' career development paths.

    article_image2

    1. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

    TCS was ranked #1 last year and continues to have a consistent presence on LinkedIn's list of Top Companies. The business was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Mumbai. The international company declared earlier this year that it intends to hire fresh talent, particularly 2024 graduates. Among the top five on LinkedIn, TCS is the only Indian corporation.

    article_image3

    2. Accenture

    Accenture India is a division of Accenture, one of the top worldwide providers of professional services, offering a wide variety of services in operations, digital, strategy, and consulting. Since its founding in India in 1987, it has developed into one of the biggest and most prestigious consulting and technology companies in the nation.

    article_image4

    3. Cognizant

    Prominent in the Indian IT sector, Cognizant India is renowned for its extensive service offering and capacity for international delivery. It was founded in 1994 and just launched a new headquarters in Bhubaneswar, where it plans to hire five thousand additional employees.

    4. Macquarie Group

    Investment banking, asset management, and financial advising services are the areas of expertise for Macquarie Group. For the second year in a row, the organization has managed to clinch a spot in India's top 5.

    article_image5

    5. Morgan Stanley

    Leading international financial services company Morgan Stanley has established a substantial presence in India and made a substantial economic and financial market contribution. The company's investment banking division in India offers both local and foreign clients advising services on capital raising, mergers & acquisitions, restructuring, and strategic transactions.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tech giants TCS, Infosys and Wipro see combined headcount drop of 64,000 in FY24 vkp

    Tech giants TCS, Infosys and Wipro see combined headcount drop of 64,000 in FY24

    This is a business, not a place to...' Google CEO Sundar Pichai has THIS warning for all employees gcw

    'This is a business, not a place to...' Google CEO Sundar Pichai has THIS warning for all employees

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk India visit postponed here is what we know gcw

    Elon Musk postpones trip to India due to 'very heavy' Tesla obligations

    Do you know Narayana Murthy's 5-month-old grandson will earn THIS much from Infosys dividend? gcw

    Narayana Murthy's 5-month-old grandson set to earn Rs 4.2 cr from Infosys dividend; holding reaches Rs 210 cr

    Good news for Paytm users: NPCI approves migration of users to PSP banks; read details vkp

    Good news for Paytm users: NPCI approves migration of users to PSP banks; read details

    Recent Stories

    REVEALED UPSC IAS topper Aditya Srivastava's remarkable mark sheet goes viral on social media AJR

    REVEALED! UPSC IAS topper Aditya Srivastava's remarkable mark sheet goes viral on social media

    Bengaluru Jalahalli Police conduct intensive search after bomb threat at Kadamba Hotel AJR

    BREAKING: Bengaluru police conduct intensive search after bomb threat at Kadamba Hotel in Jalahalli

    Simple ways to check if your gold is real rkn

    Simple ways to check if your gold is real

    India exceptionally proud of D Gukesh PM Modi lauds 17-year-old Grandmaster's historic Candidates win snt

    'India exceptionally proud of D Gukesh': PM Modi lauds 17-year-old Grandmaster's historic Candidates win

    Photos and video: Pakistani star Hania Aamir hangs out with Badshah in Dubai; fans go gaga over their post RBA

    Photos and video: Pakistani star Hania Aamir hangs out with Badshah in Dubai; fans go gaga over their post

    Recent Videos

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview 'For me it is not VIP, it is EPI -- Every Person is Important'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview! 'For me it is not VIP, it is EPI -- Every Person is Important' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE 'Jis din Modi satisfy ho jayega...' PM Modi's candid insight into his mindset

    EXCLUSIVE! 'Jis din Modi satisfy ho jayega...' PM's candid insight into his mindset (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even though I am Prime Minister, I have no right to obstruct the work of Enforcement Directorate'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even though I am Prime Minister, I have no right to obstruct the work of ED'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even enemy nations respect diplomats; why can't states honour Governors?' (WATCH)

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even enemy nations respect diplomats; why can't states honour Governors?' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview: PM Modi's BIG prediction about Rahul Gandhi (WATCH)

    Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview: PM Modi's BIG prediction about Rahul Gandhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon