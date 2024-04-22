THESE are top 5 companies to work for in India

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has topped LinkedIn's latest ranking of companies to work for in India. Using exclusive data, the business and employment-focussed platform ranked the companies factoring in promotion rates and skill development among employees within each company.

1. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) TCS was ranked #1 last year and continues to have a consistent presence on LinkedIn's list of Top Companies. The business was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Mumbai. The international company declared earlier this year that it intends to hire fresh talent, particularly 2024 graduates. Among the top five on LinkedIn, TCS is the only Indian corporation.

2. Accenture Accenture India is a division of Accenture, one of the top worldwide providers of professional services, offering a wide variety of services in operations, digital, strategy, and consulting. Since its founding in India in 1987, it has developed into one of the biggest and most prestigious consulting and technology companies in the nation.

3. Cognizant Prominent in the Indian IT sector, Cognizant India is renowned for its extensive service offering and capacity for international delivery. It was founded in 1994 and just launched a new headquarters in Bhubaneswar, where it plans to hire five thousand additional employees. 4. Macquarie Group Investment banking, asset management, and financial advising services are the areas of expertise for Macquarie Group. For the second year in a row, the organization has managed to clinch a spot in India's top 5.

5. Morgan Stanley Leading international financial services company Morgan Stanley has established a substantial presence in India and made a substantial economic and financial market contribution. The company's investment banking division in India offers both local and foreign clients advising services on capital raising, mergers & acquisitions, restructuring, and strategic transactions.