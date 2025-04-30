Tata's trent stock on fire: Rs 3,000 target sparks investor buzz
Tata Group's multibagger stock is poised for another bull run. Market analysts are bullish on this stock and recommend investing, expecting profits exceeding Rs 3,000 per share.
| Published : Apr 30 2025, 12:14 PM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
17
Image Credit : Gemini
Tata Group's Multibagger Stock
Brokerage firms are bullish on Trent Ltd after the Jan-Mar quarter results, expecting bumper returns for long-term investors.
27
Image Credit : Our own
Trent Share Price
Trent stock traded lower, down 3.44% to ₹5,206. Analysts predict a potential 60% upside from this level.
37
Image Credit : Gemini
Trent Share Price
Trent stock traded lower, down 3.44% to ₹5,206. Analysts predict a potential 60% upside from this level.
47
Image Credit : ChatGPT
Trent Ltd Q4 Results
Tata Trent Ltd reported a 28% rise in Q4 revenue to ₹4,334 crore. PBT increased 44% to ₹453 crore. FY25 saw 39% revenue growth and 56% PBT growth.
57
Image Credit : freepik@vwalakte
Trent Store Count
Trent's fashion store count exceeds 1,000. In FY25, 40 Westside and 244 Zudio stores opened. As of March 31, 2025, there are 248 Westside and 765 Zudio stores.
67
Image Credit : freepik@pvproductions
Trent Share Price Target
Elara Capital gives a 'Buy' rating with a target price of ₹8,300, implying a potential ₹3,117 upside. Goldman Sachs targets ₹6,970, Citi ₹7,600, Bernstein ₹6,500, and Macquarie ₹7,200.
77
Image Credit : freepik@pvproductions
Trent Share High/Low
Trent's all-time high was ₹8,345 in October 2024. The 2025 low was ₹4,488 on April 7. Disclaimer: Consult your market expert before investing.
Top Stories