TN govt launches home delivery of groceries as ration scheme trial
A pilot program for home delivery of ration items has started in 10 districts of Tamil Nadu. After a five-day trial, the program's pros and cons will be reviewed, and it will be expanded to other districts.
| Published : Jul 02 2025, 03:11 PM
2 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
15
Image Credit : DH
Ration Distribution
Millions of people across the country rely on food items provided at ration shops. These shops provide free rice, sugar, palm oil, wheat, lentils, and other essentials. Ration cards are categorized based on income levels.
25
Image Credit : our own
People Benefiting from Ration Items
Ration cards are essential for accessing food items and government schemes. In Tamil Nadu, they are mandatory for the Women's Entitlement Scheme, Pongal gift packages, and flood relief. Over 2.25 crore ration cards benefit over 7 crore people in Tamil Nadu.
35
Image Credit : Google
Elderly Struggling to Reach Ration Shops
In Tamil Nadu, family members must visit ration shops in person for biometric verification. Many senior citizens find it difficult to queue. This has led to a situation where they rely on others for assistance. Considering this, the Tamil Nadu government is planning to launch a home delivery system for ration items.
45
Image Credit : our own
Food Items Delivered to Homes
The home delivery of ration items will be piloted for five days, from today until June 5th, in 10 districts of Tamil Nadu. Initially, 100 fair price shops (10 per district) will deliver to senior citizens above 70 and disabled individuals.
55
Image Credit : Gemini AI
Pilot Program in 10 Districts
Arrangements are being made for vehicles, biometric devices, etc. The feasibility of reaching a wider audience will be assessed during the five-day trial. Based on the pros and cons, expansion to other districts will be considered.
Top Stories