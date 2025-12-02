The Finance Ministry is upgrading the RBI's Complaint Management System with AI tools to streamline complaint handling. The move aims to improve efficiency and reduce resolution delays, which have risen due to increased complaint volume and complexity.

The Union Finance Ministry on Tuesday said an upgrade of the Complaint Management System is being envisaged with advanced features and AI-enabled tools to streamline complaint handling at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

RBI to Streamline Complaint Resolution

While answering an unstarred question in Rajya Sabha, the Minister of State (MoS), Ministry of Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, said, "The process of complaint resolution is being streamlined through revision in the Reserve Bank-Integrated Ombudsman Scheme."

Further, the Reserve Bank of India has developed comprehensive training modules to strengthen the skill set of Ombudsman staff, organises hands-on workshops for the effective handling of complaints, and periodically assesses staff requirements internally, he said. "These initiatives will help improve operational efficiency and reduce delays in complaint resolution."

Concerns Over Rising Complaint Resolution Delays

A question was raised in the Rajya Sabha by S Niranjan Reddy regarding the reasons for the rising delays in resolving complaints under the Reserve Bank-Integrated Ombudsman Scheme (RB-IOS). Reddy mentioned that the average turnaround time (TAT) for resolving complaints related to unauthorised digital payment transactions under RB-IOS has increased from 36.3 days in FY 2022-23 to 68.3 days in FY 2024-25.

Government Cites Increased Volume, Complexity for Delays

Pankaj Chaudhary mentioned in his reply that the turnaround time for resolving complaints related to unauthorised digital payment transactions has increased due to the rising volume of complaints and the growing complexity of cases, particularly those involving multiple entities. "These complaints require a detailed examination of the records of accounts of both the complainant and beneficiary(s). Additionally, due process requirements, including adherence to the principles of natural justice, sharing information among all parties, and providing personal hearings, also contribute to longer resolution timelines," he said in his reply.

RBI Report Highlights Surge in Consumer Grievances

In its recently released Integrated Ombudsman Scheme Annual Report for FY 2024-25, RBI highlighted an expanded digital complaint footprint, improved disposal efficiency, and increasing concerns about loans, credit cards, and digital fraud. RBI highlighted a significant rise in consumer grievances, with 13.34 lakh complaints registered during FY 2024-25, a 13.55% increase from FY 2023-24. (ANI)