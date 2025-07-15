Tamil Nadu Government Approves Salary Hike for TASMAC Employees; Check Details
The Tamil Nadu government announced a Rs 2,000 salary hike for TASMAC employees, effective from April. However, 451 employees caught overcharging for liquor will only receive a Rs 1,000 raise.
Tamil Nadu Government Employees
The Tamil Nadu government has been surprising government employees and teachers with exciting announcements. Several long-standing requests have been granted, including increasing the festival advance from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000, free life and accident insurance, increasing the Pongal bonus for pensioners from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000, and a 2% dearness allowance increase. Now, a Rs 2,000 salary hike for TASMAC employees has been announced.
TASMAC
A Rs 2,000 salary increase for TASMAC supervisors, salespeople, and assistants was announced in the legislative assembly, effective from April. However, TASMAC employees complained that the government hadn't implemented the raise even after three months.
TASMAC Administration
Salary Increase
Except for 451 employees found overcharging for liquor, all TASMAC supervisors, salespeople, and assistants will receive a Rs 2,000 salary increase. The 451 employees involved in overcharging will receive a Rs 1,000 increase. The increase will be applied retrospectively from April and disbursed within two days.