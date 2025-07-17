Image Credit : freepik

Education is changing with the times. In that way, AI technology is now holding the world in its hands. It is becoming very difficult to determine what is true and what is false. Therefore, education programs are being changed according to modern development. Therefore, the government is implementing new schemes to make students aware of modern technologies.

In that way, the Tamil Nadu government is implementing a scheme to provide free laptops to college students. The main objective of this scheme is to provide technical knowledge and world-class educational facilities to students studying in government and government-aided colleges. During the previous AIADMK regime, laptops were provided to students studying in class 12.