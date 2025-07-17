Only 9% of Indians hold passports, highlighting a stark contrast between the digitally-forward image of urban India and the reality of limited global mobility for most.

Despite the growing global aspirations of India's youth, a staggering 91% of Indians still do not hold a passport, according to fresh data comparing active passport holders (2015–2025) as a share of each state's population in 2025.

The national average stands at just 8.71%, a figure that contrasts with the digital-first, jet-setting image that many associate with urban India today.

Kerala In The Lead

According to reports, Kerala is seen leading the country with 35.3% of its population holding passports, followed closely by Goa (31.37%), Lakshadweep (29.46%), and Punjab (28.87%). Tamil Nadu is seen ranking in the ninth position with 13.15% of its population having valid passports—well above the national average but still significantly below the top performers.

Uttar Pradesh and Bihar Trails

Several states like Uttar Pradesh (4.44%), Bihar (2.51%), and Chhattisgarh (1.54%) fall drastically short, showing deep-rooted socioeconomic disparities and limited global mobility.

Sharing these numbers on social media, Vihang Naik, CFA and Co-Founder of Bristlecone Equity Fund, offered a powerful reflection:

"How many of your friends don't have a passport? Chances are, not many. But here's the reality—over 91% of Indians don't have one. That's 10 out of 11 people. Let that sink in."

Naik's post wasn't just about travel—it was a wake-up call for India's startup ecosystem and corporate strategists, urging them to look beyond their "urban bubble" of frequent flyers and global conference-goers.

"Your cohort may be educated, urban, and global—but they're not the statistical India," he wrote. "The real India doesn't show up on LinkedIn. It probably doesn't have a passport. And it might just surprise you with what it really needs."

For entrepreneurs, policy makers, and investors building for "Bharat," the message is clear: empathy and ground-level insight matter more than ever.