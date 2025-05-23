Swipe smart: Credit Card habits that keep you out of debt
Simple ways to avoid credit card problems and benefit from using them. By keeping track of your limit, choosing the right card, and paying your bills in full, you can avoid financial trouble.
| Published : May 23 2025, 02:55 PM
2 Min read
Image Credit : Getty
Small Tips - Big Help
Almost everyone has a credit card these days. Data suggests over 80% of bank account holders have one. Many struggle to manage them. A few simple tips can help you avoid credit card trouble.
Image Credit : our own
Don't Exceed the Limit
People who exceed their credit card limits are the first to get into trouble. It's best to know your limit and use only 30% of it. Paying your bill in full on time improves your credit score.
Image Credit : our own
45 Days Interest-Free
It's best to avoid cash withdrawals on your credit card. You get 45 interest-free days only on purchases. Cash withdrawals incur fees and interest from day one.
Image Credit : our own
Choose What You Need
Credit cards are a type of loan that banks eagerly offer. With regular, premium, business, and cashback options, choose the one that suits your needs.
Image Credit : our own
Pay Your Bill on the First
It's best to pay your credit card bill in full by the end of the month. This protects your credit score. Pay promptly, as the credit report is recorded on the first of the month.
Image Credit : our own
Penalties Apply
Understand all terms and conditions, including joining fees, annual fees, late payment fees, interest rates, and GST. Use your credit card accordingly.
Image Credit : our own
Don't Believe Empty Promises
Most cards have annual fees, especially those with rewards, cashback, travel, and airport lounge access. Be wary of "lifetime free card" offers.
Image Credit : our own
Extra Charges - Be Careful
Some stores add a 2% surcharge for credit card payments. Use credit card UPI instead, but only RuPay cards can be linked to UPI, not Visa or Mastercard.
Image Credit : our own
Late Fees Can Spiral
Minimum payments can lead to high interest (over 35%), compounded interest, GST, and late fees, adding up to a large bill.
Image Credit : FREEPIK
Pay Your Bill in Full
Minimum payments and EMIs incur interest, GST, and processing fees. It's best to pay your bill in full whenever possible.
Image Credit : FREEPIK
Hidden Fees - Be Alert
Many use credit cards for reward points, even for purchases they could afford in cash. Some cards charge fees to redeem reward points for vouchers.
