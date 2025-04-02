Top 10 countries with highest gun ownership rates

Business
America has 120.5 guns per 100 people.
Yemen has 52.8 guns per 100 people.
Has 39.1 guns per 100 people.
Have 34.7 guns per 100 people.
Has 34.0 guns per 100 people.
Has 32.4 guns per 100 people.
Has 31.9 guns per 100 people.
Has 31.7 guns per 100 people.
Has 30.0 guns per 100 people.
Has 28.8 guns per 100 people.
Source - The Small Arms Survey 2017
Gold Prices Surge Today: Check latest 24k rates for April 2
Dabur, Tata Motors and more: Top 7 stocks to watch on April 2
Vodafone to Radiant Cash: Top 10 gainers today; Check
Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on April 1: 22k, 24k, 18k gold price RISES