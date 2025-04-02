Business

Top 10 countries with highest gun ownership rates

1- America (United States of America)

America has 120.5 guns per 100 people.

2- Yemen

Yemen has 52.8 guns per 100 people.

3- Montenegro and Serbia

Has 39.1 guns per 100 people.

4- Canada and Uruguay

Have 34.7 guns per 100 people.

5- Cyprus

Has 34.0 guns per 100 people.

6- Finland

Has 32.4 guns per 100 people.

7- Lebanon

Has 31.9 guns per 100 people.

8- Iceland

Has 31.7 guns per 100 people.

9- Austria

Has 30.0 guns per 100 people.

10- (Norway)

Has 28.8 guns per 100 people.

Source - The Small Arms Survey 2017

