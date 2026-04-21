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Strongest Currencies In The World: Kuwaiti Dinar Leads, US Dollar Not Even Top 5 - Check Here
Everyone believes the US Dollar rules, but it’s not even among the top five strongest currencies. Discover why the Kuwaiti Dinar ranks number one and which other countries have currencies valued higher than the Dollar.
Dollar Isn’t The Strongest
The United States Dollar is widely used in global trade and is often stronger than the Indian Rupee, trading around ₹92.50–₹93.14. However, it isn’t the strongest currency, ranking around 10th, with several currencies valued much higher per unit globally.
Strongest Currency in the World
The Kuwaiti Dinar holds the top position as the world’s most valuable currency.
- 1 Kuwaiti Dinar ≈ 3.26 US Dollars
- It is nearly three times stronger than the Dollar
Why is it so strong?
- Massive oil reserves
- Strong foreign exchange reserves
- Stable and wealthy economy
- Key role in global oil exports
Top 3 Most Valuable Currencies
Middle Eastern countries dominate the rankings:
- Bahraini Dinar – ≈ 2.65 USD
- Omani Rial – ≈ 2.60 USD
Key reasons behind their strength:
- Rich oil and natural gas reserves
- Low inflation and stable economies
- Strong government financial policies
Other Strong Currencies
Several Gulf currencies also perform strongly:
- Qatari Riyal
- Saudi Riyal
- UAE Dirham
Each is valued at around 0.27 USD. While lower per unit, they remain stable and competitive globally.
Why the US Dollar Still Dominates
The United States Dollar may not be the strongest per unit, but it is the most widely used currency in the world.
- Around 85% of global trade happens in Dollars
- Considered the global reserve currency
Even though it ranks lower in value per unit, its global acceptance makes it unmatched in international trade.
Weakest Currency in the World
The Iranian Rial is currently the weakest currency globally.
- 1 USD ≈ 3,71,992 Iranian Rials
Reasons for its decline:
- Economic sanctions by the United States and European Union
- Political instability
- Inflation and economic crisis
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