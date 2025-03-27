Share Market Update: Larsen Toubro stock price analysis

Business
Larsen & Toubro's (L&T) offshore hydrocarbon subsidiary has received a major project worth ₹34,000 crore from Qatar Energy LNG. This is the company's largest order to date
In this project, Larsen & Toubro will build two offshore compression complexes off the coast of Qatar, which will further strengthen the company's global energy portfolio
As of 1:30 PM on Thursday, March 27th, Larsen & Toubro's share is trading at ₹3,505.80 with a gain of 1.77%
After this large order, brokerage firm CLSA has maintained its outperform rating on the share in its report, giving a target price of ₹4,151
Brokerage firm CLSA believes that this mega order will strengthen L&T's hold on multi-billion-dollar EPC i.e., Engineering, Procurement, Construction projects at a global level
Due to the decline in the Middle East's dependence on oil, Larsen & Toubro Energy Hydrocarbon can benefit greatly, which will also have an impact on the share
L&T shares have risen by about 6% in the last 5 days. The share has increased by 10% in a month. It has fallen by about 5% in six months and a year
