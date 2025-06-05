1 7

Image Credit : Gemini

Buy and accumulate profits

The Indian stock market saw a turnaround on Wednesday after three days of decline. The Nifty closed up 77 points at 24,620. The Sensex closed up 260 points at 80,998. Bank Nifty was also up 76 points. Asian and European markets rose as international investors started investing in the stock market. Due to its impact, Indian markets also rose. In yesterday's trading, FMCG, PSU, banking and IT stocks gained. Market experts, who say that 24,845 is the resistance level and 24,500 is the strong support for Nifty, advise investors to handle the market's cautious trend cautiously. Market experts also said that Bank Nifty is currently slightly bullish and there is no permanent change before the RBI monetary policy decision.