Stock Market Opens after 5 days: Top five key factors influencing trading this week
The stock market experienced significant volatility last week. While the Sensex fell by 3200 points in a single day due to tariffs, it also showed recovery the next day. So, what will be the market trend on Tuesday, April 15th? Check
Stock market to open on April 15 after a long weekend
The stock market will open on Tuesday, April 15, after a 3-day long holiday. Last week, the stock market saw heavy volatility due to Trump's tariffs.
The 6 reasons that will determine the direction of the market this week
So, what will be the trend of the stock market this week? Investors are still scared about this. Let's know what are the factors that will determine the direction of the market this week.
1- Impact of Tariff
Trump has postponed tariffs for 90 days on all countries except China. But still, the tariff trade war between the US and China is not over yet. So, its effect will be seen on the market this week as well.
2- Inflation figures in India
Retail inflation figures are to come on April 15. Inflation was 3.61% in February. If inflation decreases, it can have a positive effect on the market. On the other hand, a negative impact can be seen on increasing.
3- Speech of Fed Chairman
US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has a speech on April 16. In this, he can take a big decision regarding the future strategy regarding monetary policy. Its effect will also be seen on the market.
4- US Jobs and IIP figures
Apart from this, unemployment figures are also to come in the US this week. Also, retail sales data and industrial production figures will also affect the market.
5- Crude Oil Price
Crude oil prices have reached around $64 per barrel. A fall in crude is positive for India, as it reduces the cost of oil marketing companies.
6- Foreign-Domestic Institutional Investor
Foreign institutional investors have sold shares worth Rs 34,641 crore so far this month. If the selling of FII continues, a negative effect will be seen on the market. At the same time, domestic investors have purchased 27,588 crores