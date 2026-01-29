Stock Market Crashes on Economic Survey Day! Know What Dragged Stocks
The Indian stock market saw a sharp fall on Thursday, with the Sensex dropping by 525 points. The main reasons for this decline include the US Fed keeping interest rates unchanged, profit-booking by investors, and weak global cues.
Indian stock market on Thursday
1. US Fed keeps interest rates on hold
The US Fed kept interest rates unchanged. After three 0.25% cuts, rates will stay at 3.50-3.75%. Chair Powell noted a strong economy but uncontrolled inflation, pausing further rate cuts for now.
2. Impact of profit-booking
After a two-day rally, investors started booking profits, pressuring the market. Following a 1% gain in Sensex and Nifty, selling in IT, auto, and FMCG shares led to a drop during the session.
3. Weakness in global markets
Weak signals from global markets hit the domestic market. Japan's Nikkei 225 and China's Shanghai Composite traded lower, while the US market closed flat, offering no positive cues for India.
4. Increased investor anxiety
Growing market uncertainty was seen in India's VIX index, which rose about 4% to 14.03 on Thursday. A rising VIX signals investor anxiety and caution, showing more wariness in the market.
