Star Air announces MEGA discount on flight tickets, fare starts at Rs 1950

Indian airline Star Air has announced a mega discount on ticket fares, cutting prices by half.

STAR AIR

Air travel has become significant in India, with a growing number of middle-class individuals opting for flights. Consequently, airlines are competitively announcing discounts. Star Air has announced a mega discount. Sanjay Ghodawat Group's Star Air is offering discounted fares across India to mark its sixth anniversary in the aviation sector. From January 22nd to 29th, passengers can book tickets starting from Rs 1950 and business class fares from Rs 3099.

Discount Highlights This offer is valid only until September 30th. A discount is being offered on a total of 66,666 seats. Key highlights of this sale: *Fares start at Rs 1,950 for any flight. *Business class tickets can be booked from Rs 3099. *Bookings at these discounted prices are open from January 22nd to 29th. *Travel is valid until September 30th. *The special discount applies to all flights with no time or duration restrictions. *The discount is limited to 66,666 seats and will end once they are booked.

Airline Pride Star Air's discount is a boon for travelers. With high fares on routes like Delhi-Mumbai, Chennai-Bengaluru, and Chennai-Trivandrum, this discount allows travel at half the price. Star Air CEO, Captain Simran Singh Tiwana, shared his delight: "As we complete six years, we take immense pride in making air travel accessible to regions once difficult to reach."

Safe Journey Since 2019, they've carried over 1.3 million passengers, and our anniversary sale is a way to thank our loyal customers as we continue to expand and redefine regional connectivity. Star Air is a pioneer in providing affordable air travel in India, focusing on bringing budget-friendly flights to India's tier-2 and tier-3 cities. The airline has seen impressive growth since its inception, notably achieving a record in passenger traffic on the Kolhapur-Mumbai route in two years. With a fleet of nine aircraft, including Embraer E175 and Embraer E145, Star Air is committed to providing safe, fast, and sustainable air travel.

