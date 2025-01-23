Star Air announces MEGA discount on flight tickets, fare starts at Rs 1950

Indian airline Star Air has announced a mega discount on ticket fares, cutting prices by half.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 23, 2025, 9:50 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 23, 2025, 9:50 AM IST

STAR AIR

Air travel has become significant in India, with a growing number of middle-class individuals opting for flights. Consequently, airlines are competitively announcing discounts. Star Air has announced a mega discount.

Sanjay Ghodawat Group's Star Air is offering discounted fares across India to mark its sixth anniversary in the aviation sector. From January 22nd to 29th, passengers can book tickets starting from Rs 1950 and business class fares from Rs 3099.

article_image2

Discount Highlights

This offer is valid only until September 30th. A discount is being offered on a total of 66,666 seats. Key highlights of this sale:

*Fares start at Rs 1,950 for any flight.

*Business class tickets can be booked from Rs 3099.

*Bookings at these discounted prices are open from January 22nd to 29th.

*Travel is valid until September 30th.

*The special discount applies to all flights with no time or duration restrictions.

*The discount is limited to 66,666 seats and will end once they are booked.

article_image3

Airline Pride

Star Air's discount is a boon for travelers. With high fares on routes like Delhi-Mumbai, Chennai-Bengaluru, and Chennai-Trivandrum, this discount allows travel at half the price.

Star Air CEO, Captain Simran Singh Tiwana, shared his delight: "As we complete six years, we take immense pride in making air travel accessible to regions once difficult to reach."

article_image4

Safe Journey

Since 2019, they've carried over 1.3 million passengers, and our anniversary sale is a way to thank our loyal customers as we continue to expand and redefine regional connectivity. Star Air is a pioneer in providing affordable air travel in India, focusing on bringing budget-friendly flights to India's tier-2 and tier-3 cities. The airline has seen impressive growth since its inception, notably achieving a record in passenger traffic on the Kolhapur-Mumbai route in two years.

With a fleet of nine aircraft, including Embraer E175 and Embraer E145, Star Air is committed to providing safe, fast, and sustainable air travel.

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

comprehensive guide to mastering home loans in India. Learn about eligibility, tax benefits, interest rates, EMI optimization, and strategies to save money

Understanding Home Loans: Eligibility, Interest Rates, and Application Process Explained

SWR plans new Rs 1,500 crore railway terminal near Devanahalli to ease congestion in Bengaluru vkp

SWR plans new Rs 1,500 crore railway terminal near Devanahalli to ease congestion in Bengaluru

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani steal limelight at Donald Trump's pre-inauguration dinner in Washington gcw

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani steal limelight at Donald Trump's pre-inauguration dinner in Washington

Shock for Karnataka liquor consumers as govt hikes tax on Beer by up to Rs 50 vkp

BREAKING: Shock for Karnataka liquor consumers as govt hikes tax on Beer by up to Rs 45

Mukesh and Nita Ambani attend 'candlelight dinner' with Donald Trump ahead of inauguration (WATCH) snt

Mukesh and Nita Ambani attend 'candlelight dinner' with Donald Trump ahead of inauguration (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Kapil Sharma receives alarming death threat after Rajpal Yadav, Remo D'Souza; Read on NTI

Kapil Sharma receives alarming death threat after Rajpal Yadav, Remo D'Souza; Read on

Dominic And The Ladies' Purse REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Mammootty's film worth your time? Read on RBA

Dominic And The Ladies' Purse REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Mammootty's film worth your time? Read on

Who presented India's first Budget? A look back as Budget 2025 nears AJR

Who presented India's first Budget? A look back as Budget 2025 nears

'Let's call a spade a spade': Elon Musk's estranged daughter reacts to Nazi salute claim vkp

'Let's call a spade a spade': Elon Musk's estranged daughter reacts to Nazi salute claim

Jalgaon train tragedy: Death toll rises to 13; 8 bodies identified, including 4 from Nepal snt

Jalgaon train tragedy: Death toll rises to 13; 8 bodies identified, including 4 from Nepal

Recent Videos

Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Video Icon
Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Video Icon
Vicky Kaushal Seeks Blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead of Chhaava Trailer Launch

Vicky Kaushal Seeks Blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead of Chhaava Trailer Launch

Video Icon
Trump Pinata Beaten and Burned During Pro-Palestine Protest Near US Embassy in Mexico City

Trump Pinata Beaten and Burned During Pro-Palestine Protest Near US Embassy in Mexico City

Video Icon
DASHCAM FOOTAGE Shows Police Chase in Michigan as Suspect Crashes Car Into House

DASHCAM FOOTAGE Shows Police Chase in Michigan as Suspect Crashes Car Into House

Video Icon