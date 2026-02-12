Small Savings, Big Dreams: Start Rs 500 Investment for Your Child Today
Investments: Currently, education and living costs are rising fast. That's why it's necessary to start saving for your children's future right away. Let's now learn about a mutual fund scheme specially designed for kids.
What is the goal of this fund?
Start this scheme for kids under 18, managed by parents. It's a great option to build a fund for their future needs like education or career. Early investing boosts growth via compounding.
Investment Structure – Two Paths
This scheme has two options:
Investment Plan (Equity):
High-risk, high-return, invests in stocks.
Savings Plan (Debt):
Low-risk, stable returns, invests in bonds. Choose based on your risk appetite.
Lock-in Rules
Money is locked in for at least 5 years or until the child turns 18, whichever is first. This rule encourages disciplined saving and ensures the fund is used for the child's future.
Minimum Investment
Accessible to all, this scheme allows a minimum SIP of just Rs. 500/month or a lumpsum of Rs. 5,000. It's ideal for building a large fund over 10-15 years for long-term goals.
Benefits and Precautions
Managed by experts for long-term wealth. It's market-linked, so returns vary. Invest with a long-term view. Consult a financial advisor before investing.
Note: Mutual funds have market risks.
