Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Gold Smashes Records! Is Silver Gearing Up for Its Big Jump?
On Akshaya Tritiya 2026, silver rates are holding steady in India at around ₹2,64,900/kg. A weak dollar, easing tensions in the Middle East, and safe-haven demand are giving silver some muscle.
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On Akshaya Tritiya, April 19, 2026, both gold and silver are grabbing headlines. Silver prices are stable at about ₹2,64,900 per kg, with 925 silver at ₹2,64,000 per kg. Meanwhile, gold has shot up to a new record. 24-carat gold is trading between ₹1,53,000 and ₹1,56,000 per 10 grams, while 22-carat is around ₹1,40,000 to ₹1,43,000. Even with stable silver prices, the market is buzzing with activity because of several hidden factors.
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People traditionally buy gold and silver on the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya. This time, however, silver prices didn't see any major jumps or dips. Despite this, experts believe this could be the 'calm before the storm,' as international market signals are constantly changing.
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Recently, easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East caused silver prices to jump by over 3%. Spot silver even crossed USD 83 before a slight correction. This shows how global events, like the Israel-Iran conflict, directly influence silver's price. During such uncertainty, investors rush to safe-haven assets like silver, causing its demand and price to shoot up.
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On Akshaya Tritiya, April 19, 2026, gold prices in India set a new record, jumping over 50% from the previous year. 24-carat gold was priced between ₹1,53,000-₹1,56,000 per 10g. In Delhi, 24K gold was ₹1,55,600-₹1,55,930. Mumbai and Kolkata saw it at ₹1,55,780. Chennai had the highest rate at ₹1,56,660 for 24K gold. Meanwhile, Lucknow, Kanpur, and Surat also saw high prices, with Surat trading at ₹1,54,250 for 24K gold.
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The recent drop in oil prices and a weaker US dollar have given silver a solid boost. When the dollar weakens, silver becomes cheaper for international buyers, which increases its demand. At the same time, lower oil prices reduce inflationary pressure, which generally supports precious metals.
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Silver isn't just for investment; it's a crucial industrial metal, especially for the electronics and renewable energy sectors. This growing industrial demand is a key factor pushing its prices up, making silver an attractive long-term investment. In major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai, the price for 999 silver has remained stable at around ₹2649 per 10 grams, showing a balanced domestic market for now.
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Silver has become a high-volatility asset, jumping from ₹78,600 per kg in 2023-24 to over ₹2 lakh in 2026. Geopolitical events, the dollar's movement, and industrial demand are all pulling silver in different directions. While it may seem stable now, global forces are working behind the scenes. For investors, this is a time to be cautious and watch every signal, as the next big move could happen anytime.
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