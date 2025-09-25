Image Credit : Google

Paying Rent:

* Less immediate financial burden for low-wage employees.

* No huge loan stress if you lose your job.

* Easy to change locations.

* But, rent increases and you never own the place.

Paying EMI:

* You eventually own the house.

* EMI is fixed, unlike rising rent.

* It's an investment if real estate values go up.

* But, it's a huge burden if your job isn't stable.

The choice depends on your personal situation. If you have job security, an EMI is manageable. If not, renting is safer.