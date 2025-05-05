SBI share: Buy, sell or hold? Experts share their verdict
SBI, India's largest public sector bank, is in the spotlight after its March 2025 results. Investors are wondering whether to buy, hold, or sell the stock, and what its future prospects are. Here's what analysts have to say.
| Published : May 05 2025, 11:09 AM
2 Min read
SBI Share: Why is it in Focus?
The bank's profit declined in the January-March quarter, but its performance was better than expected. SBI's net profit fell 9.9% to ₹18,643 crore, compared to ₹20,698 crore in the same quarter last year. NII increased to ₹42,774 crore, gross NPA fell to a 14-year low of 1.82%, and net NPA decreased to 0.47%. The bank's bad loan cleanup continues to improve, but provisions reached ₹6,442 crore.
SBI Share Price Target-1
CLSA maintains an Outperform rating on SBI shares with a slightly reduced target price of ₹1,050. They note improved profits from treasury gains but slower loan growth and weaker NIM.
SBI Share Price Target-2
Bernstein rates SBI as Market Perform with a target price of ₹900. They highlight strong growth in non-interest income, RoA above 1%, and NIM at 3%. Some margin pressure is expected in the future, but asset quality should remain good.
SBI Share Price Target-3
JP Morgan gives SBI an Overweight rating with a target price of ₹915. They anticipate a 12-15 bps decline in NIM in FY26 and suggest any share price drop due to NIM risk could be a buying opportunity.
SBI Share Price Target-4
UBS maintains a Neutral rating on SBI with a price target of ₹840. They note management's lowered loan growth forecast and potential pressure on NIM in the future. Disclaimer: Consult your market expert before making any investment.
