Rs 2000 notes still in public? Do you know how many thousands of crores are out there?

Over a year after demonetization, not all ₹2000 notes have returned to the RBI. Billions remain in public hands. Learn the details and how to exchange your notes.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 6:16 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 6:16 PM IST

Over a year after the Indian government demonetized the ₹2000 note, the RBI continues to retrieve them. However, billions still remain in circulation.

article_image2

₹2000 Notes

The Modi government demonetized ₹500 and ₹1000 notes in 2016 to combat black money, introducing new ₹500 and ₹2000 notes. The ₹2000 note was also demonetized in May 2023.

article_image3

₹2000 Notes

The value of ₹2000 notes in circulation at the time of demonetization was ₹3,55,858 crore. Within two months, over 97% were returned to the RBI. You can exchange ₹2000 notes at RBI regional offices. 19 offices across India offer this service.

