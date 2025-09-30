RBI, IRCTC, Bank and Pension Rules Changing From October 1; All You Need to Know
Starting October 1, 2025, several new rules will come into effect for banking, railways, and pension schemes. These changes will directly impact the daily lives of the public.
October 1 Rules
New rules for HDFC Imperia customers
HDFC Bank has announced new eligibility rules for its premium Imperia customers. From Oct 1, customers must meet new conditions to continue in the program, including those enrolled before June 30, 2025.
Reserve Bank Cheque Clearing Change
The RBI is upgrading its cheque clearing system from Oct 4, replacing the 'batch system' with 'instant clearing' for faster fund transfers. The change will happen in two phases.
Punjab National Bank's service charges
Punjab National Bank is increasing some service charges from Oct 1, including locker rent and standing instruction failure fees. Stop-payment instruction fees will remain the same.
IRCTC ticket booking rules
From Oct 1, IRCTC will require Aadhaar verification for online ticket booking. This move aims to prevent fraud and misuse, enhancing passenger security and booking transparency.
Yes Bank Salary Accounts Change
Yes Bank is updating its salary account charges from Oct 1. The new rules will affect fund transfers, ATM reversals, debit card fees, and cheque bounce penalties.
Change in Speed Post charges
India Post's Speed Post service charges are increasing from Oct 1. The new fees will include GST, and an OTP-based delivery facility will be introduced for better reliability and security.
CRA charges for pension schemes
PFRDA has updated the fees for schemes like NPS, UPS, and Atal Pension from Oct 1. These fees apply to both online and offline accounts, potentially increasing costs for pensioners.
Last date to switch from UPS to NPS
The deadline for employees to switch from the UPS scheme to NPS is Sept 30, 2025. After this date, the switch cannot be made. NPS subscribers can now invest 100% in equities.