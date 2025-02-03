Ration update: Will you get more rice and wheat from February? Check details

Ration is your entitlement under the National Food Security Act. You will receive ration if you have a card. Crores of people in the country are getting government benefits through the ration project. Now, big news has come regarding this ration.

The central government delivers food items to the poor people in the remote areas of the country through ration.

The ration project is run through the National Food Security Act. Ration is usually given from government depots to those who have ration cards.

The state government provides free ration every month to ensure food security for poor and middle-class families in West Bengal.

The ration list for the current month of February has already been published. Below are the details of the items available according to different ration cards.

AAY (Antyodaya Anna Yojana) cardholder Rice- 21 kg Wheat/Flour- 13.3 kg PHH & SPHH cardholder Rice- 3 kg Wheat/Flour- 1.9 kg

RKSY-I cardholder Rice- 5 kg Wheat/Flour- Not given RKSY-II cardholder Rice- 2 kg Wheat/Flour- Not given

It is to be noted that the state government provides a special ration package for Jangalmahal and hilly areas. Additional ration items are allocated for the families of this region by the state government.

The state government is taking various steps to bring transparency in the distribution of ration items. The list of eligible items is published at the beginning of the month in every ration shop.

In addition, information about the food items available to the customers is sent to the customers' mobile numbers via SMS. Besides, if there is any problem with the ration items, instructions have been given to contact the nearest ration shop or the concerned food department.

Therefore, there has been no change in the quantity of ration items in February. Every ration card holder will get ration items according to their prescribed quantity.

The food department has instructed to keep the necessary documents with you while receiving ration items and to collect the ration within the stipulated time.

Latest Videos