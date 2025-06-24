Ration card update: Families with more than 10 members to get extra food grains
Good news! Ration card holders will now receive more rice and wheat. The state government is taking steps to provide additional food grains to families with more than ten members.
Larger families to benefit the most
Great news! More rice and wheat will be available on ration cards. The Chief Minister gave good news for all the people of Bengal. He said that now families in Bengal will get more food grains in ration.
Eligible cardholders to receive 35 kg of rice and wheat per month
35 kg of food items i.e. rice and wheat are given free of cost. Under this scheme, priority and special priority category customers will be given 5 kg of rice and wheat per month. Economically backward families get this card. However, this time the state food department took a bigger initiative regarding ration.
Antyodaya households
The government is going to take initiative to give more food grains to families with more than 10 members. Two proposals have already been implemented. One of which is to divide Antyodaya families with more than 10 members into two parts.
Move aimed at ensuring adequate food grain
Or some members of a 10-member family will be included in some other ration project. However, nothing has been finalized yet. The department's reform cell has already been instructed to take necessary measures.
New update on active ration cards
New arrangements have also been made regarding the ration customer's card. A new update has been released regarding active cards. All in all, great news for ration card holders. Now more rice and wheat will be available on ration cards. Certain families will get this benefit.