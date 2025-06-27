Image Credit : Getty

Understanding the TDR Filing Process

Passengers seeking to file a TDR can do so through the IRCTC website. The process is straightforward and can be completed in a few steps. First, users need to log in to the IRCTC website at www.irctc.co.in. Once logged in, navigate to “My Account,” then “My Transactions,” and select “File TDR.” After selecting the relevant PNR number for the ticket in question, passengers must choose the reason for filing from the dropdown menu. They also need to specify the number of passengers involved in the claim. After confirming the details and reading the instructions, the process is completed by clicking the “File TDR” button. A confirmation message will appear upon successful filing.

It's crucial for passengers to be aware of the specific time limits associated with each type of TDR request. For instance, if a train is delayed by more than three hours and the passenger chooses not to travel, the TDR must be filed before the scheduled departure time. Similarly, claims related to AC failure or downgrade must be submitted within 20 hours of the train's arrival at the destination.