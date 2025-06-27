IRCTC refund rules: What to do if your train is delayed or AC doesn't work
If your train's delayed or the AC's out, you can get a refund from IRCTC. Here's the lowdown.
Experienced significant delays, faulty AC, or route changes on your Indian Railways journey? You might be eligible for a refund. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) allows passengers to file a Ticket Deposit Receipt (TDR) under various circumstances. This process aims to improve passenger satisfaction and ensure accountability within the railway system.
Understanding the TDR Filing Process
Passengers seeking to file a TDR can do so through the IRCTC website. The process is straightforward and can be completed in a few steps. First, users need to log in to the IRCTC website at www.irctc.co.in. Once logged in, navigate to “My Account,” then “My Transactions,” and select “File TDR.” After selecting the relevant PNR number for the ticket in question, passengers must choose the reason for filing from the dropdown menu. They also need to specify the number of passengers involved in the claim. After confirming the details and reading the instructions, the process is completed by clicking the “File TDR” button. A confirmation message will appear upon successful filing.
It's crucial for passengers to be aware of the specific time limits associated with each type of TDR request. For instance, if a train is delayed by more than three hours and the passenger chooses not to travel, the TDR must be filed before the scheduled departure time. Similarly, claims related to AC failure or downgrade must be submitted within 20 hours of the train's arrival at the destination.
Time Limits for Different TDR Requests
IRCTC has set different time limits for filing TDRs based on the reason for the claim. For example, if a train is delayed by over three hours and the passenger doesn't board, the TDR needs to be filed by the train's actual departure time. If passengers experience a class downgrade or AC failure, they have 20 hours from the train's arrival to file their claims.
Other situations include instances where a train is diverted and the passenger doesn't travel. In such cases, TDRs must be filed within 72 hours of the scheduled departure. If a confirmed ticket holder chooses not to travel due to being accommodated in a lower class, they must file the TDR within three hours of the train's departure. IRCTC outlines these rules to ensure passengers are aware of their rights and the necessary actions to take when facing travel disruptions.
Eligibility and Exclusions for Refunds
Passengers should note that not all situations qualify for refunds. For instance, IRCTC doesn't process refunds for connecting journeys as these bookings aren't permitted. However, passengers on diverted trains that no longer stop at their boarding or destination stations can apply for refunds within the specified timeframe.
Additionally, if a train is short-terminated before its destination, passengers have 72 hours from the scheduled arrival time to submit their claims. IRCTC aims to enhance the passenger experience by providing clear guidelines on how to obtain refunds and ensuring claims are processed efficiently. Those unsure about their eligibility should consult the official IRCTC website for detailed rules and deadlines.