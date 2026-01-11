Pune Real Estate Soars: Flat Prices Jump Rs 20 Lakh in Just One Month
Real estate: The real estate sector in the country is growing fast. Land and flat prices are rising regardless of the area. In this context, an experience a person had in Pune city has gone viral online.
Kunal's opinion on the residential market
As India's housing market booms, Pune's Kunal Gandhi shared his story on X. He questioned if the soaring flat prices reflect real demand or a bubble waiting to burst.
A shock while trying to buy a home
Kunal said he's been house-hunting in Pune. Last month, he checked out a project in Wakad. A 3BHK was quoted at ₹1.80 crore. He left to discuss it with his family.
₹20 lakh increase in one month
When Kunal returned for the same flat later, he was shocked. The sales team said the price hit ₹2 crore in just a month. When asked why, they cited high demand for the ₹20 lakh jump.
More delay means a bigger burden
Kunal revealed the developer said the price could hit ₹2.15 crore in another week or ten days. He added that the situation is similar in surrounding areas, with prices rising fast in every project.
What's the truth behind the boom?
Kunal's post questioned if this boom will bust. It went viral. Some users see real demand, others a bubble. Many feel it's a goldmine for investors, citing the huge monthly profits.
