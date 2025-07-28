Puducherry CM Announces Rs 1000 Monthly Allowance for All Women Heads of Families
Central and state governments are implementing various financial assistance schemes for women's progress. In this situation, it has been announced that all women in Puducherry will be given a monthly assistance of 1000 rupees.
In this way, they are providing financial assistance schemes for women to progress on their own. The Women's Entitlement Scheme has been implemented in Tamil Nadu since September 2023 for over 1.06 crore women. Rs.1,000 is credited directly to women's bank accounts every month. Rs.13,000 crore has been allocated for this scheme in the 2025-26 financial year.
'Ungaludan Stalin'
The Tamil Nadu government has decided to expand this scheme and is currently distributing applications for the Women's Entitlement Scheme under the 'Ungaludan Stalin' scheme across Tamil Nadu. So far, over 3 lakh people have applied for the Women's Entitlement Scheme. The applications will be reviewed within 45 days, and 1000 rupees will be provided. Similarly, the scheme of providing 1000 rupees to women is also being implemented in Puducherry.
Puducherry government
The Puducherry government introduced a scheme in 2024 to provide women with a monthly assistance of Rs. 1,000. Aimed at financially supporting economically disadvantaged women, priority is given to heads of households, widows, and single women. Heads of households below the poverty line between the ages of 21 and 55 who do not receive any other government assistance receive a monthly assistance of Rs. 1,000.
Free house patta distribution
Chief Minister Rangasamy participated in a free house patta distribution ceremony organized by the Department of Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare in Thavalakuppam, Puducherry. Speaking at the event, he announced that as promised in the Assembly, all women heads of households in Puducherry who do not receive any other government assistance will soon receive a monthly assistance of Rs. 1,000. Currently provided only to heads of households below the poverty line, Chief Minister Rangasamy stated that this scheme will soon be implemented for everyone.