Property Registration Made Easy! How To Do It Online From Home
The Tamil Nadu government is launching an online property registration system. This allows for easy registration from home, preventing fraud.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Complete Registration from Home
Upload Documents Online
For first-time sales, sellers and developers can directly upload documents online. Sub-registrars will verify and provide legal approval. Aadhaar-based fingerprint and iris scanning will prevent fraud. Biometric devices are mandatory for builders and sellers. This system will be fully implemented by the end of 2025. Initially optional, it may become mandatory later. This will reduce office congestion and save time, eliminating long queues.
Promotes Transparency
Double Sales To Be Eliminated
Small investors and homebuyers will benefit greatly. Double sales will be eliminated. Documents are digitally archived and verifiable online. This supports bank loans as property verification becomes easier, boosting market trust. This online registration system will benefit citizens, developers, banks, and the government. It marks a new era in property registration in Tamil Nadu.