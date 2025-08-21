RBI Rule Change: Account Holders to Benefit From Same-Day Cheque Clearance
Starting October 4, 2025, cheques deposited between 10 AM and 4 PM will be processed the same day. From January 3, 2026, cheques will be processed within 3 hours.
Reserve Bank announcement
No more waiting for 2-3 days for cheque clearance! RBI announced a major change. From October 4, 2025, deposited cheques will clear the same day.
Reserve Bank of India
RBI calls this 'Continuous Clearing and Settlement on Realization'. Cheques will be scanned and sent to the Clearing House for direct processing. The issuing bank must verify immediately.
Two phases
This will roll out in two phases. Phase 1: From October 4, 2025, cheques deposited between 10 AM and 4 PM will be processed same-day. Phase 2: From January 3, 2026, processing within 3 hours, funds available within 1 hour.
Cheque
This is a huge relief! No more waiting days for cheque clearance. Especially helpful for businesses and small traders needing daily cash flow.
Settlement
Benefits banks too! Direct clearance reduces settlement risk, making the banking system faster and smoother.