Image Credit : iSTOCK

Many people want to save a portion of their income. They also want these savings to be a secure investment with good returns. Post office schemes are the best choice for such people. You can get good returns along with a government guarantee.

Among them, the Public Provident Fund (PPF) scheme is the most popular. In this, you can get guaranteed tax-free income on your investment. You can get more than 7% interest through investment in PPF. Also, by investing regularly, you can earn a huge amount of income.