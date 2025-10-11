Post Office NSC: Government-Backed Plan to Earn Secure Interest
Post Office scheme: Financial experts say that just as it's important to earn money, it's equally important to invest it in the right way. Now, let's learn about a great scheme that offers returns without any risk.
National Savings Certificate
The National Savings Certificate is a top Post Office scheme. It's a fixed-income plan, great for safe, non-stock market growth. Your investment is secure with government backing.
5-year lock-in period
It has a 5-year lock-in, so you can't withdraw early. The current interest rate is 7.7%. You can invest from Rs 1,000 with no upper limit. It's government-guaranteed.
Tax benefits
You can claim a tax deduction of up to Rs 1.5 lakh per year on your NSC investment under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act — helping you save significantly on your annual taxes.
Who is it best for?
* Best for employees wanting tax savings without risk.
* Ideal for retirees seeking stable income.
* Good for parents saving for their children's future education.
If you invest Rs 8 lakh
For example, if you invest Rs 8,00,000 in a National Savings Certificate (NSC), you'll earn approximately Rs 3,59,226 in interest. Your total maturity amount will be Rs 11,59,226 — that's a risk-free gain of nearly Rs 3.6 lakh!