Porsche is no stranger to job cuts. The company management and trade union representatives reached an agreement on job reductions this July. They announced a plan to cut 5,000 jobs on top of the previously agreed 4,000 cuts. This means 9,000 jobs are already on the line.

Now, a Handelsblatt report suggests a fresh proposal to cut another 4,100 jobs. This is not a final decision yet. The news surfaced from documents related to the Volkswagen supervisory board decisions.