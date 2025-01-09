PAN update scam: Scammers target THESE account holder; don't fall for the fraudsters' trap

The government's fact-checking team said that India Post does not send such messages and urged users to exercise caution and avoid clicking on unverified links.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 9, 2025, 11:54 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 9, 2025, 11:54 AM IST

A new phishing scam is targeting customers of India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), spreading panic with fraudulent messages that claim immediate action is required to prevent account blockage. These messages instruct recipients to update their PAN card details, often including suspicious links aimed at stealing sensitive information.

article_image2

Government labels messages as fake:

Recently, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) officially debunked these claims, warning the public about the scam. In a post on X, PIB said, "Claim: The customer's India Post Payments bank account will be blocked within 24 hours if their PAN card is not updated. This claim is #Fake."

article_image3

The government's fact-checking team said that India Post does not send such messages and urged users to exercise caution and avoid clicking on unverified links.

article_image4

How the scam operates:

Phishing scams like this one work by impersonating trusted organizations to steal personal and financial information. In this instance, scammers exploit fear by sending messages that appear authentic, pressuring recipients to update their PAN details or risk account deactivation.

article_image5

These deceptive messages often include links to fake websites designed to collect sensitive data, such as passwords, account numbers, and PINs. Once scammers obtain this information, victims risk financial loss and identity theft.

article_image6

Protecting yourself against phishing scams:

India Post Payments Bank has issued guidelines to help customers safeguard themselves:

Be wary of links: Avoid clicking on suspicious links in messages or emails.
Verify authenticity: Confirm communications directly with the bank before taking action.
Secure your accounts: Regularly update passwords and monitor your bank accounts for unauthorized transactions.
Caution with public Wi-Fi: Avoid conducting financial transactions over public Wi-Fi networks.
Ignore fake customer care numbers: Use only verified customer service contacts for assistance.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari approves Rs 223 crore for road widening vkp

Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari approves Rs 223 crore for road widening

Union Budget 2025: Modi government plans overhaul of Income Tax filing rules, report suggests AJR

Union Budget 2025: Modi govt plans overhaul of Income Tax filing rules, report suggests

Chandrababu Naidu Joins Forces With Modi to Propel Andhra Pradesh Towards Development

Modi’s Vision and Naidu’s Strategy: A ₹2 Lakh Crore Development Bonanza to Propel Andhra Pradesh

Microsoft to invest over Rs 26,000 crore in India for cloud and AI development vkp

Microsoft to invest over Rs 26,000 crore in India for cloud and AI development

Indian economy to grow 6.4 per cent in 2024-25: Government estimates snt

India's GDP growth projected to hit four-year-low of 6.4% in FY25, down from 8.2% last year: Govt estimates

Recent Stories

Mahakumbh 2025 Digital Khoya-Paya Kendra to help visitors with lost items and ghat information

Mahakumbh 2025: Digital ‘Khoya-Paya Kendra’ to help visitors with lost items and ghat information

HMPV Virus Impact: Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani suffer $6.1 billion loss; read details RBA

HMPV Virus Impact: Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani suffer $6.1 billion loss; read details

Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari approves Rs 223 crore for road widening vkp

Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari approves Rs 223 crore for road widening

Indian Bank recruitment: Get details on how to apply for Authorized Doctor role AJR

Indian Bank recruitment: Get details on how to apply for Authorized Doctor role

How Microsoft google hack is keeping Bing in the game gcw

How Microsoft’s ‘Google Hack’ is keeping Bing in the game?

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon