PAN update scam: Scammers target THESE account holder; don't fall for the fraudsters' trap

The government's fact-checking team said that India Post does not send such messages and urged users to exercise caution and avoid clicking on unverified links.

A new phishing scam is targeting customers of India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), spreading panic with fraudulent messages that claim immediate action is required to prevent account blockage. These messages instruct recipients to update their PAN card details, often including suspicious links aimed at stealing sensitive information.

Government labels messages as fake:

Recently, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) officially debunked these claims, warning the public about the scam. In a post on X, PIB said, "Claim: The customer's India Post Payments bank account will be blocked within 24 hours if their PAN card is not updated. This claim is #Fake."

How the scam operates:

Phishing scams like this one work by impersonating trusted organizations to steal personal and financial information. In this instance, scammers exploit fear by sending messages that appear authentic, pressuring recipients to update their PAN details or risk account deactivation.

These deceptive messages often include links to fake websites designed to collect sensitive data, such as passwords, account numbers, and PINs. Once scammers obtain this information, victims risk financial loss and identity theft.

Protecting yourself against phishing scams:

India Post Payments Bank has issued guidelines to help customers safeguard themselves: Be wary of links: Avoid clicking on suspicious links in messages or emails.

Verify authenticity: Confirm communications directly with the bank before taking action.

Secure your accounts: Regularly update passwords and monitor your bank accounts for unauthorized transactions.

Caution with public Wi-Fi: Avoid conducting financial transactions over public Wi-Fi networks.

Ignore fake customer care numbers: Use only verified customer service contacts for assistance.

