OYO forays into food and beverage: Launches kitchens and cafes in 1,500 hotels
The popular hospitality chain, OYO, has expanded into the food and beverage sector. They plan to introduce in-house kitchens and quick-service restaurant carts within their hotels, offering food services accessible through the OYO app and website.
| Published : May 06 2025, 01:52 PM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
15
OYO
OYO enters the F&B industry with in-house kitchens and QSR carts in its hotels. Food can be ordered via the OYO app and website.
25
Townhouse Cafe
"Townhouse Cafe" QSR kiosks will be set up in OYO Townhouse Hotels, targeting 1,500 hotels by 2025-26, aiming for a 5-10% revenue increase.
35
OYO projects
A successful pilot program in cities like Delhi, Gurugram, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru led to nationwide expansion. OYO projects a PAT profit of ₹1,100 crore and EBITDA of ₹2,000 crore in FY26.
45
Organic revenue
OYO's FY25 revenue reached ₹2,100 crore, a 60% YoY increase. A deal with G6 Hospitality is expected to add ₹275 crore, with organic revenue growth at 42%.
55
F&B service
OYO is deploying experts in major cities to strengthen its new F&B service network.
Top Stories