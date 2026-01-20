No Salary Hike? Reality Check on West Bengal 7th Pay Commission
If all goes well, the assembly elections in Bengal are in April. Will a new pay commission be announced in the upcoming state budget before the assembly polls?
Budget
With assembly elections in April, will a new pay commission be announced in the budget? A dearness allowance hike might also be on the cards. What's next for state employees?
7th Pay Commission
Calculations suggest even a 7th pay commission won't mean a raise! Some West Bengal state employees think a new commission might be announced in this year's budget.
West Bengal elections 2026
Some state employees think the Mamata Banerjee govt might announce a new pay commission in the interim budget to win votes before the 2026 assembly elections.
Dearness Allowance
Many think another DA installment under the 6th Pay Commission might be announced. But they question if a new commission will truly benefit West Bengal state employees.
7th Pay Commission
Central govt employees get 58% DA under the 7th Pay Commission, with the 8th announced. West Bengal hasn't declared a new one; state employees remain under the 6th.
8th Pay Commission
Employees claim they get 18% DA under the 6th Pay Commission. So, even if the West Bengal govt forms a new 7th Pay Commission, there will be no real financial gain.
DA Hike
A mega rally is called for Jan 27. A key demand is DA at central rates with all arrears, as per AICPI, and a permanent order for it.
8th Pay Commission
The state's interim budget follows the rally. A DA installment might be announced. Some employees say they wouldn't be surprised if a new pay commission is also declared.
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.