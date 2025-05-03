No more gridlock! Bowbazar tunnel opened for Howrah to Sector V metro stretch
East-West Metro: Just 24 hours after testing, the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) has granted approval. This means the Bowbazar area bottleneck is about to be cleared.
Published : May 03 2025, 08:53 AM
Image Credit : kolkata metro social media
East-West Metro
Discussions are ongoing about the opening of the East-West Metro. The Bowbazar section is nearing its final stages.
Image Credit : kolkata metro social media
Bowbazar Safety Inspection
The railway safety inspection of the Bowbazar tunnel area has been completed.
Image Credit : kolkata metro social media
Railway Approval Granted
The CRS granted approval within 24 hours of the test, clearing the way for resolving the Bowbazar bottleneck.
Image Credit : kolkata metro social media
Approval Validity
The approval is valid for six months, during which the railway safety commissioner's instructions must be followed.
Image Credit : Our own
Metro Launch Anticipation
Sources say authorities are eager to launch metro services through the Bowbazar tunnel, following safety guidelines.
Image Credit : Our own
Connecting the Missing Link
With the Bowbazar tunnel operational, the entire East-West corridor from Howrah Maidan to Sector Five will be connected.
Image Credit : Getty
Launch Date?
Discussions about the launch date through the Bowbazar tunnel have begun, though no official date has been announced.
Image Credit : social media
Fare Inquiries
Passengers are discussing the potential fare from Howrah Maidan to Sector Five, estimated at around 30 rupees.
Image Credit : Our own
Metro Authority Announcement
The metro authorities have not yet released any official information on the matter.
Image Credit : social media
Travel Time
The journey from Howrah Maidan to Sector Five is expected to take around 25 minutes.
Image Credit : PTI
Beneficial for Commuters
The new service will greatly benefit commuters, especially those in Howrah and Hooghly districts.
Image Credit : Our own
Launch Date Uncertain
The metro authorities remain tight-lipped about the exact launch date for the Bowbazar section.
