No More ATM Hassles: RBI Makes Rs 100 and Rs 200 Notes Mandatory
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a new directive. Those holding Rs. 100 and Rs. 200 notes should take note.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Reserve Bank Order
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a new order mandating all banks to stock Rs. 100 and Rs. 200 notes in ATMs. Banks won't need special modifications as many ATMs already have this capability.
RBI Announcement
The RBI's new guideline aims to resolve the recent shortage of change, which has affected both consumers and businesses. Many have resorted to requesting UPI payments due to the lack of smaller denominations.
ATM Cash Availability
Rs 100 and Rs 200 notes will now be readily available at ATMs. The RBI mandates all banks and white-label ATM operators to dispense these denominations through at least one cassette.
100 Rupee Notes
This will be implemented gradually. 75% of ATMs must dispense these notes by September 30, 2025, and 90% by March 31, 2026.
200 Rupee Notes
Banks don't need to buy new machines; adjustments to existing ATMs are sufficient. The RBI also emphasizes preventing empty or neglected cassettes, a current issue in many ATMs.