No Interest to Pay! How Women Can Get Rs 5 Lakh Government Loan
The government's "Lakhpati Didi Yojana" is making a big difference in economically empowering women. Under this scheme, women associated with self-help groups are provided with interest-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh.
Lakhpati Didi Yojana 2026
Women today are making their mark in business. To support them, the government's "Lakhpati Didi Yojana" helps women who lack funds to start their own ventures.
Progress without any burden
The scheme's best feature is its interest-free loans up to ₹5 lakh. Unlike bank loans, the government covers all interest, helping women start businesses and earn profits.
Who will benefit from this scheme?
Simple eligibility: Women (18-50) must be in an active Self-Help Group (SHG). The government also offers free business training to help them succeed.
Start your own business in these areas
Women can use this aid to start businesses like handicrafts, pickle-making, tailoring, dairy, or mushroom farming. The government aims for each woman to earn at least ₹1 lakh annually.
How to apply
To join, women can visit their block or district SHG office. The Ministry of Rural Development's portal also offers online applications. You'll need to submit a brief work plan.
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.