No experience needed: 5 simple online income ideas from home
Do you think you need a big degree, special skills, or technical knowledge to earn money? If so, think again. Here are 5 jobs anyone can do with just a smartphone and a little time.
1. Government Form Filling Service
Many people in rural areas struggle with online forms for PAN, Aadhar, Ration Cards, and exam applications. You can earn well by assisting them. All you need is a laptop/mobile and internet. Earn ₹50-₹100 per form easily, with consistent demand.
2. Take Orders on WhatsApp, Earn Commission
Partner with a local delivery service and take orders for their products (milk, groceries, food, etc.) via WhatsApp. Earn ₹10-₹50 per order with no investment, hassle, or special skills needed.
3. Create News Shorts, Earn Money
Create 30-second videos on trending news. Edit with Canva, add AI voiceovers, and post on YouTube Shorts without showing your face. Earn well with good views. Consistent uploads can boost your income.
4. Reselling on Amazon or Flipkart
Earn by reselling on Amazon or Flipkart without buying any products. Create an account and start selling, earning a fixed commission on each order.
5. Online Survey Apps
Earn easily by answering short surveys on apps like Google Opinion Rewards. Earn ₹5-₹50 per survey. Also, try captcha filling on sites like Legit.