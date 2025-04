Nifty's TOP 10 weekly gainers: THESE stocks shined despite tariff tensions

Read Full Gallery

While the entire market was apprehensive this week due to US tariff tensions, some stocks emerged as earning superstars. Amidst the ups and downs of profit and loss, these 10 champion stocks of Nifty-50 showered profits throughout the week.

1. Zomato Share

Friday, April 11, 2025 Price - ₹217.26 Share Surge - 7.55% 52 Week High Level - ₹304.70 52 Week Low Level - ₹146.30

2. Nestle Share

Friday, April 11, 2025 Price - ₹2,361.40 Share Surge - 6.82% 52 Week High Level - ₹2,778 52 Week Low Level - ₹2,110

3. PowerGrid Share

Friday, April 11, 2025 Price - ₹304.10 Share Surge - 6.05% 52 Week High Level - ₹366.25 52 Week Low Level - ₹247.30

4. Hindustan Unilever Share

Friday, April 11, 2025 Price - ₹2,366.15 Share Surge - 5.73% 52 Week High Level - ₹3,035 52 Week Low Level - ₹2,136

5. Titan Share

Friday, April 11, 2025 Price - ₹3,234.90 Share Surge - 4.40% 52 Week High Level - ₹3,867 52 Week Low Level - ₹2,925

6. Asian Paints Share

Friday, April 11, 2025 Price - ₹2,393.60 Share Surge - 3.77% 52 Week High Level - ₹3,394.90 52 Week Low Level - ₹2,124.75

7. Tata Consumer Products Share

Friday, April 11, 2025 Price - ₹1,097.90 Share Surge - 3.31% 52 Week High Level - ₹1,247.10 52 Week Low Level - ₹882.90

8. ITC Share

Friday, April 11, 2025 Price - ₹421.55 Share Surge - 3.06% 52 Week High Level - ₹528.50 52 Week Low Level - ₹390.15

9. Bajaj Finance Share

Friday, April 11, 2025 Price - ₹8,921.10 Share Surge - 2.91% 52 Week High Level - ₹9,260.05 52 Week Low Level - ₹6,375.70

10. NTPC Share

Friday, April 11, 2025 Price - ₹360.10 Share Surge - 2.37% 52 Week High Level - ₹448.45 52 Week Low Level - ₹292.80 Note: Be sure to consult your market expert before making any kind of investment.

