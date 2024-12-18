New tax on UPI payments: Transactions above Rs 2000 to face hefty charges from 2025

A viral post claims UPI transactions above Rs 2000 will be taxed from April 2025. This article clarifies the facts about the new tax rules for online payments in India.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 18, 2024, 2:36 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 18, 2024, 2:36 PM IST

From April 2025, UPI transactions exceeding Rs 2000 will be taxed. Consumers will have to pay a substantial tax to the government.

article_image2

With the advent of UPI, most people transact online. But will transactions above Rs 2000 be taxed now? A recent viral social media post claims a 1.1% tax on UPI transactions from April.

article_image3

A netizen on X (formerly Twitter) claims transactions above Rs 2000 via Google Pay, PhonePe, or UPI will be taxed from April 1. This means a Rs 110 tax on a Rs 10,000 payment.

article_image4

This news was later confirmed as fake. The tax applies only to PPI merchant transactions above Rs 2000. The tax applies to card and wallet payments. The National Payments Corporation of India clarified it applies only to PPI merchant transactions.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Indian Billionaires Ambani and Adani drop out of $100 billion club; Read vkp

Indian Billionaires Ambani and Adani drop out of $100 billion club; Read

Karnataka: Fake liquor racket busted in Mandya, Rs 20 lakh worth of alcohol seized vkp

Karnataka: Fake liquor racket busted in Mandya, Rs 20 lakh worth of alcohol seized

Maggi prices likely to rise after January 1 amid India-Switzerland trade dispute snt

Maggi prices likely to rise after January 1 amid India-Switzerland trade dispute

Kerala Gold Rate December 13 2024: Right time for purchase? Price of 8 gram DROPS; CHECK details dmn

Kerala Gold Rate December 13 2024: Right time for purchase? Price of 8 gram DROPS; CHECK details

Bengaluru: Devanahalli Toll plaza near airport records Rs 308 crore revenue in 2024, tops Karnataka vkp

Bengaluru: Devanahalli Toll plaza near airport records Rs 308 crore revenue in 2024, tops Karnataka

Recent Stories

Kerala govt approves promotion of controversial ADGP MR Ajith Kumar to DGP rank amid ongoing probe dmn

Kerala govt approves promotion of controversial ADGP MR Ajith Kumar to DGP rank amid ongoing probe

Alibaba Group Stock In Focus Following $1.3B Sale Of Intime Stores: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Alibaba Group Stock In Focus Following $1.3B Sale Of Intime Stores: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Vidya Balan shares her weight loss story: Fitness and diet revealed NTI

Vidya Balan shares her weight loss story: Fitness and diet revealed

Ravichandran Ashwin's diet and fitness secrets REVEALED! gcw

Ravichandran Ashwin's diet and fitness secrets REVEALED!

Ravichandran Ashwin's diet and fitness secrets REVEALED! gcw

Ravichandran Ashwin's diet and fitness secrets REVEALED!

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon