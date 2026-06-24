New Rules: 5 Changes From July 1 That Could Drain Your Wallet! Find Out Now
The start of July brings a bunch of new rules that will change your daily budget and financial plans. While some of these changes might give you some relief, others could mean you have to shell out more money.
5 Major Changes Coming From July 1
Changes related to Aadhaar and Gas
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has a special offer. For a limited time, you can update your Aadhaar email address for free. Also, keep an eye on fuel prices. We expect changes in the cost of commercial gas, natural gas, and aviation fuel, depending on international market trends.
High oil prices may swell India's fertiliser subsidy bill by Rs 70k cr
Credit Card Rules
Keep an eye on bank holidays too
Banks will be closed for many days in July because of weekly holidays and different state festivals. So, you should plan your cash transactions, cheque deposits, and other bank work in advance. These new rules from July 1 will directly affect your finances, so it's smart to know about them and be prepared.
India must become active economic player in Latin America: Ex-diplomat
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.