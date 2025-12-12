India's cloud data centre capacity has hit 1,280 MW and is projected to grow 4-5 times by 2030, driven by digitalisation and AI adoption, Union Minister Jitin Prasada stated. Major tech firms are investing heavily in the sector.

The cloud data centre capacity in India has reached approximately 1,280 MW, largely serving critical sectors such as banking, power and other critical public infrastructure, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Jitin Prasada, told Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

He said that according to estimates, it will grow by 4-5 times by 2030.

Expansion Drivers and Global Investments

The expansion of data centres in the country is being propelled by the growing digitalisation and rapid adoption of AI across both the Government and private sectors, accompanied by the increasing adoption of cloud services.

"Global technology companies are already investing significantly in India's AI and data-center ecosystem. Google has announced a USD 15 billion AI Hub in Visakhapatnam, its largest investment in India, while Amazon Web Services (AWS) is setting up a USD 8.3 billion data center in Maharashtra," Jitin Prasada said.

Building a National AI-Ready Cloud

He further highlighted that India is building a secure, scalable and AI-ready cloud infrastructure to support digital governance, private sector collaboration and citizen empowerment.

"The growing demand for cloud services across Government, private and social sectors is driven by the country's digital transformation and increasing use of AI-enabled applications."

GI Cloud 'MeghRaj' for E-Governance

To meet the cloud requirements of Government of India, a national cloud infrastructure has been established under the Digital India initiative.

The Minister also highlighted the GI Cloud, known as MeghRaj, saying it provides secure, scalable and elastic cloud facilities for delivery of e-Governance services. He said the salient features of the GI Cloud-MeghRaj include elasticity, scalability, pay per use metering, self service provisioning, rapid deployment of applications, on demand service provisioning, etc. "As on date, 2,170 Ministries/Departments have hosted their cloud-based applications on MeghRaj," he said. (ANI)