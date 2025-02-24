Mutual Fund magic: Invest Rs 250/month and secure Rs 29 lakh over time!

This is a great opportunity for those who want to start their investment journey with a small amount of money every month.

SBI Mutual Fund is one of the most notable.

'SBI JanNivesh SIP' has arrived in collaboration with the State Bank of India. From now on, investors can create a large fund by saving just ₹250 per month.

But what exactly is JanNivesh SIP?

JanNivesh SIP is one of the most flexible SIP options for investing at a low cost. This is a great opportunity for those who want to start their investment journey with a small amount of money every month.

Available on multiple fintech platforms

This SIP initiative of State Bank will be available on other fintech platforms like SBI YONO, Paytm, Groww, Zerodha.

Investors can easily invest and view it through the digital interface here

Under JanNivesh, if you invest ₹250 per month through SIP at an annual interest rate of 12 percent, after 40 years, the investor's corpus will be approximately ₹29,70,605.

That is, by investing a total of ₹1,20,000 for 40 years, a profit of ₹28,50,605

Investors can open mutual funds on SBI YONO platform and other fintech platforms like Paytm, Groww and Zerodha.

How to invest in JanNivesh SIP on Paytm?

First you need to open the Paytm app. Then click on JanNivesh SIP @250 tab. Then you have to enter your PAN number, complete KYC and SIP set.

Finally, Paytm will allow you to automatically deduct the payment

Disclaimer: Investing in the market is a risky proposition. So be sure to consult experts before investing.

Latest Videos