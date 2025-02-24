Mutual Fund magic: Invest Rs 250/month and secure Rs 29 lakh over time!

This is a great opportunity for those who want to start their investment journey with a small amount of money every month.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Feb 24, 2025, 9:01 AM IST

SBI Mutual Fund is one of the most notable.

'SBI JanNivesh SIP' has arrived in collaboration with the State Bank of India. From now on, investors can create a large fund by saving just ₹250 per month.

budget 2025
article_image2

But what exactly is JanNivesh SIP?

JanNivesh SIP is one of the most flexible SIP options for investing at a low cost. This is a great opportunity for those who want to start their investment journey with a small amount of money every month.

article_image3

Available on multiple fintech platforms

This SIP initiative of State Bank will be available on other fintech platforms like SBI YONO, Paytm, Groww, Zerodha.

article_image4

Investors can easily invest and view it through the digital interface here

Under JanNivesh, if you invest ₹250 per month through SIP at an annual interest rate of 12 percent, after 40 years, the investor's corpus will be approximately ₹29,70,605.

article_image5

That is, by investing a total of ₹1,20,000 for 40 years, a profit of ₹28,50,605

Investors can open mutual funds on SBI YONO platform and other fintech platforms like Paytm, Groww and Zerodha.

article_image6

How to invest in JanNivesh SIP on Paytm?

First you need to open the Paytm app. Then click on JanNivesh SIP @250 tab. Then you have to enter your PAN number, complete KYC and SIP set.

article_image7

Finally, Paytm will allow you to automatically deduct the payment

Disclaimer: Investing in the market is a risky proposition. So be sure to consult experts before investing.

