Mukesh Ambani and His Family’s Top-Secret Luxury: Their Most Costly, Unseen Possession
Ambani Luxury Assets: The Ambani family has no shortage of money, power, or property, but they own something you've probably never even seen. It's an ultra-luxurious private jet that the Ambani family uses for travel.
Ambani's jet offers a royal experience
Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man, owns several private jets. One, a Boeing Business Jet 2 (BBJ2), is like a 7-star hotel in the sky, costing over ₹535 crore. It's a flying office, home, and palace.
What's inside Ambani's jet
According to reports, Ambani's jet has a full-fledged meeting room, private bedrooms with queen-size beds, a dining lounge with silver cutlery, a theater, and a high-end entertainment system. It also features a sky bathroom.
Personal chef and staff on the Ambani family's jet
Some reports claim the jet has an onboard chef and staff. The food is like a 5-star hotel's, and even the tea and coffee are special. When the Ambanis travel, they have all the comforts of home in the air.
What Ambani's jet looks like inside
The jet's interiors were designed by a special team of European designers. It has exclusive silk wallpaper, handmade leather seats, and Swarovski crystal lighting. It's so quiet you can't even tell you're flying.
When do the Ambanis use their private jet?
The Ambani jet is more than just for travel; it's a moving statement. It's used for signing important deals, secret meetings, or private family trips, sometimes flying abroad for just a few hours.
Disclaimer: This article is based on various media reports and information available on the internet.