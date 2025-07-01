Major financial changes from July 1: PAN, ATM fees, credit card rules explained
Starting July 1, important financial rules regarding PAN cards, credit cards, small savings schemes, and ATM fees are changing. These updates will directly impact taxpayers, credit card users, and investors.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Changes from July 1
New PAN Rules
Revised interest rates for small savings schemes
SBI Card
SBI Card has announced a major change regarding its premium credit cards. From July 15, 2025, the air accident insurance cover of up to Rs 1 crore offered on premium cards like SBI Elite, Miles ELITE, and Miles PRIME will be withdrawn.
HDFC Bank will start charging a 1% fee on certain credit card transactions from July 1, 2025. This includes rent payments, wallet recharges above Rs 10,000, online gaming spends above Rs 10,000, and utility bill payments above Rs 50,000 (excluding insurance premiums).
ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank has also revised its ATM cash withdrawal charges. Customers can withdraw cash free of charge five times a month from ICICI ATMs, after which a fee of Rs 23 per transaction applies.
For cash withdrawals from other banks' ATMs, users in metro cities get three free transactions, while those in non-metro areas get five. After these limits, the same Rs 23 fee per transaction applies.