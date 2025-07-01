Image Credit : freepik

SBI Card has announced a major change regarding its premium credit cards. From July 15, 2025, the air accident insurance cover of up to Rs 1 crore offered on premium cards like SBI Elite, Miles ELITE, and Miles PRIME will be withdrawn.

HDFC Bank will start charging a 1% fee on certain credit card transactions from July 1, 2025. This includes rent payments, wallet recharges above Rs 10,000, online gaming spends above Rs 10,000, and utility bill payments above Rs 50,000 (excluding insurance premiums).